The Godfather 50th Anniversary Trilogy 4K Blu-ray Box Set Has Arrived

Earlier this year, Paramount released a trailer for the 50th anniversary of The Godfather along with the announcement that a new 4K Blu-ray box set was set for release on March 22nd. Indeed, today is the day that you can get your hands on The Godfather Trilogy in a 4K Blu-ray Collector’s Edition, standard 4K Blu-ray, and Blu-ray. The box set includes The Godfather and The Godfather Part II alongside The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, which is a recently released director’s cut of The Godfather Part III. Before you complain, note that the set will also include the theatrical and 1991 cuts of Part III. This really is the definitive set.

That said, all three films have been remastered and restored in 4K UHD with HDR-10 and Dolby Vision, and the treatment was overseen by Director Francis Ford Coppola himself. The Collector’s Edition version of set will include a bonus Blu-ray with new special features, three commissioned illustrated portraits, and a hardcover book that features “extensive photography and an introduction from Francis Ford Coppola, housed in a beautiful foil-embossed box.”

Pre-orders for The Godfather 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Trilogy box set are available here on Amazon for $139.96 (17% off), or here on Amazon in a standard edition for $79.19 (13% off). The Blu-ray edition is available here on Amazon for $38.99 (19% off). Additional details about the restoration of the Godfather films can be found below.

Over 300 cartons of film were scrutinized to find the best possible resolution for every frame of all three films.

Over 4,000 hours were spent repairing film stains, tears, and other anomalies in the negatives.

Over 1,000 hours were spent on rigorous color correction to ensure the high dynamic range tools were respectful of the original vision of Coppola and cinematographer Gordon Willis.

In addition to the 5.1 audio approved by Walter Murch in 2007, the original mono tracks on he Godfather and The Godfather: Part II have been restored.

All work was overseen by Coppola.

New Bonus Content:

The Godfather: Part III—newly remastered and restored versions of the original theatrical cut and Coppola’s 1991 cut (note: these are exclusive to the 4K Blu-ray Collections)

Introduction to The Godfather by Francis Ford Coppola

Full Circle: Preserving The Godfather—Paramount Pictures archivists detail the incredible restoration process with archival footage showing the evolution of the film through various home entertainment incarnations as picture and audio technologies make quantum leaps over the decades.

Capturing the Corleones: Through the Lens of Photographer Steve Schapiro— In this reflective and frank discussion, special photographer Steve Schapiro shares his unique perspective and cherished memories as a witness to the making of this seminal film. Commentary on curated archival images makes for a fascinating, never-before-seen addition to the production’s history.

The Godfather: Home Movies— An assortment of 8mm home movie footage shot in 1971 offers a candid glimpse into the production of The Godfather. Shot on location at the Norton family estate on Staten Island’s Emerson Hill, this is the first time it’s been made available to the public.

Restoration Comparisons— Before and after highlights showcase extensive picture quality improvements to The Godfather.

“I am very proud of The Godfather, which certainly defined the first third of my creative life,” said Francis Ford Coppola. “With this 50th anniversary tribute, I’m especially proud Mario Puzo’s THE GODFATHER, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone is included, as it captures Mario and my original vision in definitively concluding our epic trilogy. It’s also gratifying to celebrate this milestone with Paramount alongside the wonderful fans who’ve loved it for decades, younger generations who still find it relevant today, and those who will discover it for the first time.”