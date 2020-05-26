The Hunt Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of the Epic Kitchen Fight (Exclusive)

✖

When the first trailer for The Hunt debuted last year, it quickly became one of the most talked-about movies of the year, earning so much division from audiences that its release was ultimately delayed. Earlier this year, a new trailer landed online that gave a more accurate depiction of the intense action and satirical nature of the film before it landed in theaters, only for the coronavirus pandemic to see theaters around the world close and force The Hunt to debut on a premium home video format. Ahead of the film's physical media release, we have an exclusive clip that explores one of the film's most intense action scenes. Check out the featurette above to learn more about the film and grab The Hunt on Digital HD now and on Blu-ray and DVD on June 9th.

In this subversive satire, a group of elites gather for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt ordinary Americans for sport. But the elites' master plan is about to be derailed because one of The Hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, Glow), knows The Hunters' game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off one by one as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.

The Hunt features an outstanding supporting cast including Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Ike Barinholtz (Blockers), Justin Hartley (This Is Us), and Ethan Suplee (My Name is Earl).

The special features are as follows:

Crafting the Hunt - Filmmakers and cast discuss how costumes and props were used to highlight the political commentary of this slaughterous thriller.

Death Scene Breakdowns – The Hunt’s talented special effects and make-up teams give you an inside look on how they carried out some of the goriest death sequences.

Athena vs. Crystal: Hunter of Hunted? – Go behind the scenes to check out the intense training and choreography actresses Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank had to master in order to execute this epic fight scene.

Director Craig Zobel previously detailed that, despite his film Compliance also sparking passionate discourse, his aim as a filmmaker isn't to intentionally make controversial projects for the sake of igniting such controversies.

"I think with filmmaking, you make these things because you want people to see them, so I'm happy that people feel like they're at least part of the conversation," shared with ComicBook.com earlier this year. "I certainly am not walking around scratching my chin going, 'What is the next controversial thing I can make a movie out of?' That's certainly not the way I'm operating at all. But it's just happened to be that this has happened a few times, and I'm also still processing what that means. Like, 'Huh.' I get interested in these things and this wanting to make something that elicits a reaction."

The Hunt is out now on Digital HD and hits Blu-ray and DVD on June 9th.

