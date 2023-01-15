The Menu Earns Praise From Alton Brown

The Anya Taylor-Joy starring film, The Menu, is now streaming on HBO Max where the film recently dethroned Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as the most-streamed film in the U.S. (according to The Wrap) as well as has sparked quite a bit of discourse. Online, audiences have discussed what they perceive the "real" meaning of the film to be, whether the film is a comedy, a horror story, a cautionary tale, an allegory, and much more. However, while everyone has their opinion, at least one beloved chef is weighing in — and offering The Menu some high praise.

On Twitter, chef and Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend host Alton Brown declared The Menu to be "the funniest movie in years."

The Menu is the funniest movie in years. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) January 15, 2023

What is The Menu about?

In The Menu, "A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises."

In addition to Taylor-Joy, Hoult, and Fiennes, the film stars Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Mark St. Cyr, Rob Yang, and John Leguizamo. The film was directed by Mark Mylod on a script by Will Tracy and Seth Reiss.

"I could not be more excited to be shooting this incredible script with our brilliant cast and crew in Savannah and with my friends and colleagues at Hyperobject and the team at Searchlight," Mylod shared about the project when it was announced.

"Mark has a keen eye for subversive humor and a sharp visual style that brings to life the acerbic wit of this terrific script written by Seth and Will," Searchlight Heads of Film Production DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas and Director of Development Zahra Phillips shared in a statement. "This project is next level in every sense, and we can't wait to see what Mark, Hyperobject, and this incredible ensemble and crew serve audiences next year."

The Menu is now streaming on HBO Max.

