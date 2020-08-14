Tom Cruise Told The Mummy Co-Star Annabelle Wallis No One Is Allowed to Run on Screen With Him

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

For decades, Tom Cruise has been one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, with a number of his roles requiring him to pull off intense action sequences, but his co-star in The Mummy Annabelle Wallis recently noted that the actor didn't want any of his co-stars to run alongside him on-screen. The actress also noted that she was so determined to run alongside him in the horror reboot that she would time her workouts so that Cruise would witness her physical abilities to prove that she had what it took to keep up with him in the horror film.

"I got to run on-screen with him, but he told me no at first. He said, 'Nobody runs on-screen [with me],' and I said, 'But I’m a really good runner,'” Wallis revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. "So, I would time my treadmill so that he’d walk in and see me run. And then he added all these running scenes. So, that was it. It was, like, better than an Oscar. I was so happy! I was so happy that I got to run on-screen with Tom Cruise."

Based on her enthusiastic response to talking about her co-star, it's unclear if she was somehow contractually prevented from engaging in such a scene with the actor or if he was merely being playful about no one running with him in the film, but given the fact that she did ultimately share the screen with him in intense action sequences, clearly Cruise is open to such an event occurring.

Throughout her career, Wallis has shared the screen with a number of compelling performers, in addition to being one in her own right, though she continues to get asked specifically about Cruise even years after their collaboration. She went on to note that she doesn't expect to ever stop answering questions about the actor while also detailing why she understands why people are so curious about him.

"I don’t think they ever will," the actress shared of when people will stop asking her about the actor. "He’s Tom Cruise. He’s his own thing. He’s such a movie star, and he does his own bloody stunts! He means business, and he loves this business. He’s a cinephile. I think people are in awe of that kind of passion and love for cinema and a desire to excel, to keep growing, and keep pushing boundaries. He’s on a different level, and, you know, I ticked a box."

While The Mummy was meant to kick off a "Dark Universe" of cinematic reboots focusing on the iconic Universal Monsters, the film's underwhelming critical and financial performance prevented more films in the franchise from being developed. However, this year's The Invisible Man reignited interest in reimagining those characters, resulting in reports that a new Dracula and The Wolf Man were moving forward.

