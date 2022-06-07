The Munsters: Rob Zombie Confirms Teaser Trailer Debuting Tomorrow

✖

At long last, the first teaser of Rob Zombie's The Munsters reboot will soon be released for your enjoyment. Tuesday, the horror filmmaker took to his Instagram account, as he has done numerous times in the past, to reveal the film's first teaser would be released on Wednesday.

"Finally! Tomorrow! The official Munsters teaser trailer is coming your way," the filmmaker shared with a hashtag for himself and the rest of the cast. The video he shared is of Universal's classic black and white title treatment played before films.

Outside of Zombie's steady social media updates, a distributor or streaming service has yet to official announce its involvement with the project. It was produced by a Universal subsidiary, and was thought to be a Peacock exclusive at one point though recent reports suggest the studio has since sold it off to Netflix. Netflix is currently hosting Geeked Week, a week-long virtual event where it teases future programs, but it's unclear if this reveal is part of that.

"There's not a better person in Hollywood, or anywhere else on the planet, who should be making The Munsters movie other than Rob Zombie," Munsters star Dan Roebuck shared with Horror Geek Life last year. "It's gone through the hands of so many other people and I know Rob wasn't just looking for something to attach his coattails to. He's a huge fan of it and being a life-long fan approaching this material it really is as good as it gets. I know Sheri, and nobody works harder than Sheri Zombie. I've written a part for her in a movie I wrote and directed, as well as another film I co-wrote and co-directed, so that's what I think of her talent. I think she's terrific and I absolutely love working with her."

