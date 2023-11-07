The New Princess Bride Criterion Collection 4K Blu-ray Is 50% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Based on Goldman's novel of the same name, the 1987 film The Princess Bride was added to the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress in 2016. Few films are more deserving, which is why it's no surprise that the movie was also given the The Criterion Collection treatment with a 4K Blu-ray release that launched back in September. If you haven't added it to your collection yet, now would be a good time. It's currently 50% off here on Amazon – the lowest price to date. If it sells out, you can score a similar deal here at Walmart.

The Criterion Collection's mission is to honor the art of filmmaking with home video releases that are presented with the highest technical quality and include the most comprehensive bonus content. You can check out what they did with The Princess Bride via the list of specs and bonus features below.

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio commentary featuring director Rob Reiner, screenwriter William Goldman, producer Andrew Scheinman, and actors Billy Crystal and Peter Falk

Edited audiobook reading of Goldman's novel The Princess Bride by Reiner

Program about Goldman's screenplay

Program about Goldman's tapestry based on his novel

Interviews with Reiner, Goldman, and actors Crystal, Cary Elwes, Christopher Guest, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Fred Savage, and Robin Wright

Interview with art director Richard Holland

Programs about makeup, fencing, and fairy tales

On-set video diary filmed and narrated by Elwes

Five behind-the-scenes videos with commentaries by Reiner, Scheinman, and Crystal

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by author Sloane Crosley and Goldman's introduction to his Princess Bride script from his collection Four Screenplays, in a lavishly illustrated, clothbound book

Of course, nothing is sacred in Hollywood, and the notion of remaking The Princess Bride has come up in the past. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an interview for his movie Sweetwater, we asked Cary Elwes how he responds to people even thinking about remaking The Princess Bride. He previously perfected his response when the notion came up in 2019, and he hasn't changed his tune.

"Well, I already respond to that. There was a, uh, I don't know, a CEO or president of some studio at some point was trying to create some kind of, uh, publicity around the fact that he was gonna remake the film. And he posted that on Twitter, and I responded that there's a shortage of perfect movies in the world, be a pity to damage this one. And, and that seemed to get the response that I, that I wanted....Yeah, that got over 100,000 likes that one."