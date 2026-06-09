The Odyssey’s Second Popcorn Bucket Revealed (& They Finally Did It Right This Time)

A second popcorn bucket has revealed for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Over the last few years, popcorn buckets have turned into collectibles into their own rights; we’ve had Mandalorian helmets, AT-ATs, and a Supergirl bucket that doesn’t seem to have enough room for popcorn. The first popcorn bucket for The Odyssey, though, was more of a homage to Nolan as a filmmaker than anything else. It was a literal IMAX camera, honoring Nolan’s love of cinematography. The Odyssey is, after all, the first film ever to be entirely shot with an IMAX camera.

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We now know what the second popcorn bucket for The Odyssey will be, though. It’s just been announced on the film’s official Twitter account:

The Trojan Horse Popcorn Bucket has arrived. Experience The Odyssey in theaters 07.17.26: https://t.co/sk8jwTAKih pic.twitter.com/FPS8ZwJNGs — The Odyssey Movie (@odysseymovie) June 9, 2026

The Odyssey‘s second popcorn bucket is everything it should be: a Trojan horse.

The Odyssey Popcorn Buckets Are Definitely Going Down Well

First look at the Trojan Horse popcorn bucket for ‘THE ODYSSEY’. pic.twitter.com/ZkCHv7CC2H — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 9, 2026

To be fair, the first popcorn bucket for The Odyssey sold well. But, even when the camera bucket was announced, it naturally led to calls for a Trojan Horse. The final version is definitely worth the wait, though, and it’s thrilling to see. There can be no doubt this, too, will be a very popular collectible. That said, there is a very amusing irony to it all: the Trojan Horse is supposed to be a bad thing.

Lads, the point of the Trojan horse is for it NOT to have lovely things inside. https://t.co/OGkWMt1aSM — Simon Gallagher (@SiGallagher) June 9, 2026

In Greek mythology, the Trojan Horse was a pretend “gift” left at the gates of Troy. Far from full of popcorn, it actually carried Greek warriors; they knew the Trojans would view it as a peace offering and take it into their city, and it became their way in. Metaphorically, a “Trojan Horse” has become a common expression for something apparently innocuous – or even good – that actually conceals something evil. Popcorn doesn’t really fit the bill.

The real criticism, of course, is that these elaborate popcorn buckets don’t always really have much room for popcorn. They’re designed for collecting, with the item itself serving as the major draw rather than the popcorn itself. In this case, the design is pretty smart; the idea of an opening hatch that makes the popcorn accessible. It will be interesting to see whether The Odyssey‘s Trojan Horse has a similar design.

Whatever the case may be, collectors are sure to scoop up The Odyssey‘s popcorn buckets. Expectations are high for The Odyssey, so anyone who wants this popcorn bucket will likely need to get in a pre-order from participating cinemas. It will certainly make for a tremendous memento from what promises to be one of the biggest films of 2026.

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