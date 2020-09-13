The Prom: Ryan Murphy’s Movie Adaptation Gets Release Date

✖

The Prom was one of the many films to resume production last month, and it officially has a release date! The film from director Ryan Murphy is an adaption of the stage musical of the same name and is set to feature a star-studded cast, including Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and James Corden. According to Murphy's Instagram, the movie will be hitting Netflix on December 11th.

"On DECEMBER 11, let Netflix take you to THE PROM you didn't get this year," Murphy wrote. Many people have commented on the post, including one of the movie's stars: "This is FAR better than any prom I ever went to! 😊❤️,” Andrew Rannells replied. You can check out the post below:

In addition to Streep, Corden, Kidman, and Rannells, The Prom is also set to feature Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana Debose, Kerry Washington, and Jo Ellen Pellman. You can read The Hollywood Reporter's description of the film below:

"The Prom centers on teenager Emma who wants to bring her girlfriend to her school's big dance. However, her hopes are crushed after the couple is banned from attending the dance together, prompting the teens' small-town home to help fight the injustice."

When announcing the film adaptation on Instagram last year, Murphy called the Broadway show "one of the most uplifting, heartfelt and special musicals" he'd seen on stage. "It's truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights. I feel a special connection to it because it's set in Indiana, and that's where I grew up, too," he wrote.

Ryan Murphy has a lot of other projects in the works, including a spin-off of American Horror Story titled American Horror Stories. This new show will consist of short, one-hour stories that are contained to single episodes, rather than full seasons. At this point, there's no telling if American Horror Stories will air on FX, alongside the original series, or if they will be released online.

