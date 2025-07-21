The Purge Creator Confirms Pete Davidson Wrote a Script for a Hilarious Sequel

The Purge franchise has become a global phenomenon since the first film was released back in 2013, not only earning multiple sequels, but also expanding to the world of television, theme parks, and overall becoming a shorthand phrase for “societal chaos.” Despite the inherently terrifying nature of the premise, franchise creator James DeMonaco recently confirmed that Pete Davidson co-wrote an installment for the franchise that injected lots more humor into the frightening premise, though the studios behind the franchise aren’t keen to veer into that realm quite yet. In the meantime, fans can see DeMonaco and Davidson collaborate in the all-new horror movie The Home, which hits theaters on July 25th.

“Pete and his writing partner wrote a great, to this day I stand by — it was a hilarious version of Purge. Because what they did, which was very smart, they kept it both scary and they added humor, so it still had the threat factor, but they added Pete and his friends in the movie,” DeMonaco confirmed to ComicBook. “I tried to push it through to the powers that be, and there was some resistance, I’ll say. I’m hoping that … I think they want to do a couple more, and then I’m thinking, we’ll do a couple more, straightforward, but then I’m hoping to finally get to Pete’s version, because it’s so funny. I do want them to see it, but the powers that be weren’t open to the comedic version, not yet. I think we can get them there.”

The first film introduced a dystopian world in which, to quell violence in America, a 12-hour period each year, known as “The Purge,” made all violent crimes legal. Subsequent installments have followed a variety of characters attempting to navigate the frightening world, so it’s entirely possible that a comedic version could lean into the absurdity of the premise.

Were this comedic version to come to life, it wouldn’t be the first horror franchise to blur genre lines, as the Chris Rock-starring Spiral: From the Book of Saw marked a much funnier outing in the grisly world, while still keeping core franchise components intact.

As we wait for updates on the future of The Purge, whether it be Davidson’s comedic take or it be a more straightforward experience, fans can check out The Home.

The Home is described, “In this horror thriller from the creator of The Purge, a rebellious twentysomething is sentenced to community service at a quiet retirement home. The residents on the fourth floor are strictly off-limits, said to require ‘special care.’ As his suspicions grow and he digs deeper, he uncovers a chilling secret that puts both the residents’ lives and his own in grave danger.”

The Home hits theaters on July 25th. Stay tuned for updates on the future of The Purge.

