The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Wants to Know Which Characters You’re Most Excited About
Saturday saw some big reveals in DC when the virtual event, DC FanDome, hit the Internet. Fans got a first glimpse at The Suicide Squad and all of its characters, and people are extremely excited to see the group of villains and anti-heroes get another shot on the big screen. With the huge cast of characters, director James Gunn is curious to know which ones fans are most excited about.
"Which character are you the most excited for? Answer below! #TheSuicideSquad," Gunn asked.
Which character are you the most excited for? Answer below! #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/25OaR2tQZV— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 24, 2020
Many people replied to the tweet with their answers. While pretty much every character gets a shoutout in the comments, the winners seem to be King Shark and Peter Capaldi as Thinker. However, the excitement for everyone is fierce. Here are some of the best replies...
Gotta Respect the Bias
prevnext
Harley always. ;]— Jimmy BLACKLIVESMATTER Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) August 24, 2020
Tough Calls
prevnext
Tough choice because I love Flula but I gotta go with a toss up between King Shark and Polka Dot Man. pic.twitter.com/6tgYQpZoEE— Mario Rodriguez (@MJRZilla) August 24, 2020
WHO?!
prevnext
Peter Capaldi as The Thinker!! I am excited to see what he does with the role! #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/oLaxEJJOvs— Amy (@SpencerTracyFan) August 24, 2020
Can't Wait
prevnext
Most definitely the Polka-Dot Man!
That face is a face of a survivor and the only one that Batman truly fears. pic.twitter.com/UKS5i7fGIi— Marcus Cortes (@FenixKenway) August 24, 2020
Legends
prevnext
I can’t believe 12 year old me get’s rewarded for his knowledge of Bloodsport and a love for all artwork from John Byrne. 😂 Oh and Cena as Peacemaker is going to make my year. pic.twitter.com/ygl2FYmbEQ— Jermaine McLaughlin (@Ellisdv8) August 25, 2020
Who's Voicing Him, Though?!
prevnext
This Little Guy Here! #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/1Qmlo1EgUW— DCVERSO (@DCverso1) August 24, 2020
The One True Icon
prevnext
Waller. I loved @violadavis in the first film, and am ready for more.— Director's Intent (@AyerSnyderCuts) August 25, 2020
These Two
prevnext
Im excited to see Rick Flag and The Ratcatcher 2 in action they look so cool #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/1wgPJXyVow— Christian Burgos 🇵🇷 (@ChrisSpaceLord) August 24, 2020
Can't Forget Pete
prevnext
I wanna see my boy Pete Davidson on Dc! pic.twitter.com/bHga7vqynm— Eddie González (@ImEddie16) August 24, 2020
Or Nathan!
prevnext
Nathan Fillion TDK pic.twitter.com/pXNFHVsNZI— Irsaju (@irsaju1) August 24, 2020
So Intrigued
prevnext
That's an easy one! pic.twitter.com/V7mP7Fmhu4— Josh Wilding (@Josh_Wilding) August 24, 2020
Hyped Indeed
prevnext
Savant (Michael Rooker) looks like Ashley Schaefer....Im 100% hyped pic.twitter.com/0b0nn8UdA2— Bo Knows⚾️&🥋 (@bosummers7378) August 24, 2020
Cena Forever
prevnext
🙋🏽♂️ Peacemaker ! pic.twitter.com/9n16UL589k— Retro Cabal (@retrocabal) August 24, 2020
He's Baaaack
prevnext
I’m always excited for more Boomer pic.twitter.com/hTGVdmPfvV— BLM also Claire: Bitch for The Batman Edition (@Ifoundclairety) August 25, 2020
A STAR
prevnext
I’m excited for them all but I’m REALLY excited for this wild card.pic.twitter.com/fGPmoCKxye— William Kelly (@WillamKelley) August 24, 2020
Refuse to Choose
0comments
I look forward to seeing everyone ... pic.twitter.com/BYgkgWb0Oo— EduEdu (@SkywalkerWayne) August 24, 2020
The Suicide Squad cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.
Who are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments!prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.