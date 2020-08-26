The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Wants to Know Which Characters You’re Most Excited About

Saturday saw some big reveals in DC when the virtual event, DC FanDome, hit the Internet. Fans got a first glimpse at The Suicide Squad and all of its characters, and people are extremely excited to see the group of villains and anti-heroes get another shot on the big screen. With the huge cast of characters, director James Gunn is curious to know which ones fans are most excited about.

"Which character are you the most excited for? Answer below! #TheSuicideSquad," Gunn asked.

Many people replied to the tweet with their answers. While pretty much every character gets a shoutout in the comments, the winners seem to be King Shark and Peter Capaldi as Thinker. However, the excitement for everyone is fierce. Here are some of the best replies...