Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Invites Lucky Fan to Attend Love and Thunder London Premiere

Thor star Chris Hemsworth invited a lucky fan to attend the London premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder. Martin Hibbert is the fan in question is a survivor of the 2017 Manchester bombing and the Marvel actor delivered the news on Australia’s The Morning Show. The Extraction star spent some time with Hibbert as he was rehabbing from treatment for his spinal injuries during the bombing. Meeting Hemsworth was a bit of a random moment, but one that left a mark on the Thor star. To say that Hibbert was a bit shocked by the news was an understatement. Many other fans enjoyed this priceless moment on Australian television and are waiting for updates next year.

“Hi Martin, hope you're doing well buddy. Just wanted to say the time that we spent together in Australia was truly inspiring,” Hemsworth said on camera. “To meet someone who had faced such adversity and such dramatic challenges, but to see someone like yourself with such a positive attitude was incredible.”

Hibbert won’t be the only one attending the premier with the Marvel star. Hemsworth has taken part in the All In Challenge along with some of his superhero co-stars. Donations for his prize in the challenge well lend the winner the opportunity to attend the Love and Thunder premiere as well. He wrote about it on Instagram.

"#ALLINCHALLENGE accepted. Thanks for the nomination @saquon @prattprattpratt ! I’m inviting you and a guest to the premiere of THOR: LOVE & THUNDER! Donations go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #americasfoodfund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen," Hemsworth explained.

In the Challenges’ own words they explain:

"He's a founding member of the Avengers, the strongest of the Asgardians, and the wielder of the mythic hammer Mjolnir, and now he's going All In," the All In Challenge explains. "Here's your chance to step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the god of thunder himself, Thor! Chris Hemsworth is inviting you for a first look at his latest heroic film. You and a guest will attend the world premiere of 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' the fourth installment of the superhero's story, starring Hemsworth and an A-list cast. Make sure you have all your questions for the Marvel superstar hammered out, because you'll have a chance to meet Chris and chat with him at the after-party! It's an experience that's sure to be more valuable than any infinity stone to a true MCU fan. 100% of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry." You can donate here.

