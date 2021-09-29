Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Jokes He Should Be the Next Bond

After many pandemic-related delays, Daniel Craig’s final film as James Bond, No Time to Die, is finally hitting theaters next week. The early reviews for the movie have been mostly positive with a current Rotten Tomatoes score of 86% after 74 reviews. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it a “satisfying send-off” for Craig. This week, 007 franchise producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that they are not currently conducting their search for the new Bond and that the process will probably begin sometime next year. There have been many big names tossed around for the iconic role, and one actor/director has hilariously thrown his hat in the ring.

Taika Waititi shared an article about the Bond search on Twitter and captioned it, “Hellooooooo. I’ve been here this whole time, Brocs!” He also included some hilarious photos of himself. You can check out the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TaikaWaititi/status/1443046771572322306?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

While Waititi is not a likely candidate for the role, there are a handful of frontrunners. Earlier this year, there was a lot of speculation about who could play the next 007 with names being suggested like Tom Hardy, James Norton, Idris Elba, Sam Heughan, Richard Madden, Jack Lowden, Cillian Murphy, and Regé-Jean Page. As for No Time to Die, you can read the official synopsis below:

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

As for Waititi, not only did the director recently wrap production on his second Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, but he was just seen in theatres in both Free Guy and The Suicide Squad. He produced the new series, Reservation Dogs, which premiered last month, and he has plans to make a Star Wars movie. In the past, Waititi has teased that Thor: Love and Thunder “is so insane and also very romantic.” During a recent chat with Empire, the director emphasized that it’s “the craziest film” he’s ever done.

“Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi shared. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

No Time to Die hits theaters on October 8th, and Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released on May 6th, 2022.