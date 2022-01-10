Leaked Marvel Poster Reveals Chris Hemsworth’s Battle Armor in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) thunders back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with new battle armor inspired by the comics in Thor: Love and Thunder. In this summer’s electrifying love story reuniting Thor and mighty former flame Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) after Avengers: Endgame, the hammer-wielding Asgardian Avenger gets an upgrade he’ll need against Gorr the God Butcher (The Dark Knight‘s Christian Bale). A leaked promotional poster of unclear origin reveals the first look at Hemsworth and Portman’s updated duds, with a helmeted Thor’s resembling the magical battle armor he wore for a time in the Walter Simonson and Sal Buscema comics. See it below.

In 1987’s The Mighty Thor #378, the bearded Thunderer bears the curse of Hela when he dons the armor forged of Asgardian steel and enchanted by the sacred runes of Odin. The blue-and-yellow armor grants a level of protection not usually needed by Thor, at the time cursed with brittle bones.

Leaked poster shows new Thor and Jane Foster armour, plus a potential new Black Panther 👀 pic.twitter.com/tvYlJLldkq — Cinematic (@Cinematic_Hub) January 7, 2022

Returning director Taika Waititi’s sequel to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok rocks an ’80s aesthetic, with Hemsworth taking to Instagram to show off his totally rad makeover showing Thor hit the Bowflex between Endgame and Love and Thunder. Joining Hemsworth and Portman is a colorful cast of characters that includes New Asgard ruler Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander), Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Zeus (Russell Crowe), and the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper).

“The next Thor film I’m doing, basically, we’re sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really. That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure,” Waititi previously told Entertainment Weekly about Thor 4. “There’s always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we’re gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder and brighter. There’s just gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film.”

Marvel Studios opens Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters on July 8.