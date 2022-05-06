Thor: Love and Thunder Set Photos Could Tease Rebuilding of Asgard

✖

Production continues on the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, and though Asgard was officially destroyed in 2017's Ragnarok it looks like the fourth film in the series could rebuild the home of the Norse deities. Photos from the set via The Daily Mail show off construction, literally, of new sets for the film. The nature of these images and sets is unknown but upon further inspection they do appear very Asgard-like, so it's certainly possible that the location could return in some form. We know that Natalie Portman's Jane Foster will become the Mighty Thor in the film, so what does a new Thor need more than a new Asgard? Well, a new Mjolnir too at least.

Portman spoke in a preivous interview about her return, confirming that the film will be adapting the popular storyline where her character inherits the hammer form her former love interest. "I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman revealed to Yahoo!. "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

At the start of production on the new movie, writer/director Taika Waititi revealed a series of photos that showed filming began with a ceremony acknowledging the role of the First Nations of Australia including Welcome to Country ceremony from Gamay dancers of Gadigal & Bidiagal Nation and karakia from Te Aranganui," Waititi posted. "I encourage all film makers to engage with 1st nations peoples whenever shooting your films. It's worth it and it's the right thing to do."

Chris Hemsworth will naturally as the god of thunder alongside Portman, how he becomes unworthy remains to be seen, but they'll also be joined by Tessa Thompson will also reprise her Thor: Ragnarok role of Valkyrie, plus Chris Pratt as Star-Lord of Guardians of the Galaxy, with other members of the group expected to appear as well including Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, and Karen Gillan as Nebula (all having seemingly wrapped filming on their scenes already). Christian Bale will appear as the villain in the film, taking on the role of Gorr the God Butcher.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

