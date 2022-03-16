Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Reviews The Adam Project

The Adam Project hit Netflix last week, and the Ryan Reynolds-led movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 68% critics score after 167 reviews and a 79% audience score after 1000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the new movie a 3.5 out of 5, calling it “charming yet underwhelming.” Many stars have also reacted to the movie, including Hugh Jackman, who had nothing but praise for his friend’s film. Another big name to review the movie on social media is Thor star, Chris Hemsworth. The actor took to Instagram yesterday to praise the Netflix movie.

“Another home run for @vancityreynolds and @slevydirect The Adam Project is big hearted tale and a must see on @netflix congrats to all the cast and crew @jennifer.garner @markruffalo @walker.scobell @zoesaldana,” Hemsworth wrote. Many people commendted on the post, including director Shawn Levy. “What??? Thank you Chris!!!,” he replied. Mark Ruffalo, who plays Reynolds’ dad in The Adam Project, also responded to the post. Of course, Ruffalo and Hemsworth have a long history of being Avengers together. “Thank you, brother! Much love,” Ruffalo wrote. You can check out Hemsworth’s post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reynolds has said The Adam Project feels like “’80s wish-fulfillment.” The movie will see him as a man who goes back in time to get help from his younger self (Walker Scobell) to find their father (Mark Ruffalo) to save the future. The movie is also set to star Catherine Keener, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. According to Reynolds, the movie is meant to feel like The Goonies, E.T., and other hits of the 1980s.

As for Hemsworth, he’ll soon be reprising his role as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie is also set to feature the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sig. Some some of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars are also expected to appear in the movie. In addition to the many returning favorites, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. It was also announced that Russell Crowe will be featured in the film, and the actor revealed last April that he will be playing Zeus. In the past, director Taika Waititi has teased that Thor: Love and Thunder “is so insane and also very romantic.” During a recent chat with Empire, the director emphasized that it’s “the craziest film” he’s ever done.

The Adam Project is now streaming on Netflix, and Thor: Love & Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 8th.