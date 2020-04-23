Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Says the Story Is the Best He's Read in Years

✖

It sounds like the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in good hands as Chris Hemsworth is very excited for his next stint as the God of Thunder, having praised the latest script for Thor: Love and Thunder from filmmaker Taika Waititi. While the movie has since been delayed and production postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hemsworth has taken the opportunity to read the screenplay Waititi has written and kindly shared a few details about the project during a recent interview, calling the story weirder and wilder than Thor: Ragnarok.

While speaking with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Hemsworth said the script for Thor: Love and Thunder was "one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. It’s Taika at his most extreme, and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane."

Thor: Love and Thunder and Marvel Studios in general could be in a position to help restore the box office to numbers that will likely be dampened after the coronavirus restrictions cede. Even though some states plan to open up movie theaters in the near future, studios are not planning to release any major film in the coming weeks in anticipation of low attendance numbers.

Marvel Studios has essentially shifted their entire slate of releases back one film, with Black Widow taking the November release date of The Eternals, while that movie takes the February release date of Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings, and so-on.

Thor: Love and Thunder was originally meant to release in theaters on November 5, 2021, but has since been pushed back to February 18, 2022. This should give the production ample time to finish after the spread of COVID-19 effectively shut down Hollywood.

Hemsworth addressed the criticisms of Marvel Studios movies and other superhero films effectively swarming movie theaters, but he also understands that the MCU is in a key position to help attract visitors once it becomes safe to go out in public once again.

"I hear those concerns, too. That [the MCU] takes up so much real estate, [and] is there enough room for the other things to exist, the art house films and the smaller films we love and admire equally," he said.

He added, "Films [like Marvel] that you can best appreciate on the big screen, those will draw people out of their homes again. I’m with you on that."

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters on February 18, 2022.

