Three Dwayne Johnson Movies are in Netflix’s Global Top 10

As they do every Tuesday, Netflix has released updated viewership data for its streaming platform from around the world. Frequently this is their way of congratulating themselves on the success of their latest new TV series or movie that has launched, but sometimes it offers a unique insight into the viewing habits of Netflix subscribers around the world. This week for example has given us one of these, as Netflix’s global viewership data shows that people really, really like watching movies with Dwayne Johnson, even if it’s an older movie.

Out of the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the entire world, three of them star Dwayne Johnson. Naturally the Netflix original movie starring Johnson, Red Notice, is the top film out of the three. Red Notice was the #5 movie in the world with 14.5 million hours viewed in its eighth week in the Top 10. The next Dwayne Johnson movie on the list is Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw which sits at #7 worldwide with 12.87 million hours viewed. This is a notable feat as the film isn’t streaming on Netflix in the US. Finally 2012’s Journey 2: The Mysterious Island is the #9 movie worldwide on Netflix with 5.44 million hours viewed.

You can find the full list of Netflix’ Global Top 10 movies below.

#1 Don’t Look Up – 152 million hours viewed

#2 The Unforgivable – 21.3 million hours viewed

#3 The Lost Daughter – 18.2 million hours viewed

#4 Back to the Outback – 17.7 million hours viewed

#5 Red Notice – 14.5 million hours viewed

#6 Spider-Man: Homecoming – 14.1 million hours viewed

#7 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – 12.87 million hours viewed

#8 Death to 2021 – 10.38 million hours viewed

#9 Journey 2: The Mysterious Island – 5.44 million

#10 Spider-Man – 5.43 million hours viewed