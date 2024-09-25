Thunderbolts* Star Admits Even He Thought the Poster Gave Him Six Fingers

The marketing campaign for Marvel's Thunderbolts* began this week, with a new trailer and poster providing the first official look at the upcoming live-action film. The project will unite a number of fan-favorite characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new high-octane adventure — but one minute detail has eclipsed a lot of the attention surrounding that. In recent days, fans have speculated that the Thunderbolts* poster is enhanced with artificial intelligence, after noticing that new character Bob (Lewis Pullman) appears to have a sixth finger. In a recent interview with Collider, Pullman addressed the bizarre controversy, and ultimately blamed it on a bizarre case of cropping.

"I've heard about the six-finger thing," Pullman revealed. "But if you look closely, there's actually no mistakes going on. I actually spent some time because I was like, 'Did they give me a sixth finger?' But they didn't. It's just cropped at the right point where it looks like there's an extra tip happening or something. But that's about it. I love that."

Who Is Bob in Marvel's Thunderbolts*?

While not confirmed by Marvel Studios, it has been heavily speculated that Pullman's Bob is really Robert "Bob" Reynolds, also known as the superhero Sentry. Pullman has played coy about the possibility of him playing that superheroic role, but has expressed excitement about joining the franchise in any capacity.

"You know, I think the MCU is always something that I've watched and felt like is a beautiful world that is kind of untouchable," Pullman explained in May of this year. "I think there is something about joining that world which is similar to joining television in that whenever somebody joins in, you want it to be as a character you can live in for a long time and an aspect of the world you want to be in."

What Is Marvel's Thunderbolts* About?

Thunderbolts* is described as an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU's least anticipated band of misfits. The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers.

Thunderbolts* will be released exclusively in theaters on May 2, 2025.