TikTok's Corn Kid Says He Doesn't Know Who Tom Hanks Is at Pinocchio Premiere

Every once in a while, a kid will get interviewed at an event, and then the Internet changes forever. Recently, Tariq Day became the Internet sensation known as "Corn Kid" after being interviewed by Recess Therapy. The 7-year-old boy expressed his deep love for corn and was even declared South Dakota's "Official Corn-bassador" by the governor after he visited the infamous Corn Palace. Day's rise to Internet fame also led him to the premiere of Disney's live-action Pinocchio. The movie stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto, but Day has no idea who the two-time Oscar-winner is.

The "CEO of Corn" was interviewed by ET and the results were hilarious. "Are you excited to maybe meet Tom Hanks tonight," ET asked. "Who's Tom Hanks?" Day replied. You can watch the adorable video below:

You can watch Day's original corn video here. Last week, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem tweeted about Corn Kid's visit to the Corn Palace. "The Corn Kid came to South Dakota's very own @Corn_Palace!!! Welcome to South Dakota Tariq, our official Corn-bassador! Eat lots of corn." You can check out the post below:

The Corn Kid came to South Dakota’s very own @Corn_Palace!!!



Welcome to South Dakota Tariq, our official Corn-bassador! Eat lots of corn pic.twitter.com/AlCs11NHJi — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 3, 2022

As for Pinocchio, the new movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 34% critics score after 56 reviews and a 45% audience score after 50+ reviews. Pinocchio follows the story of Geppetto, a kind, but lonely wood-carver who builds a puppet named Pinocchio and raises him as if he were a real child. The puppet, Pinocchio, longs to be a "real boy" and goes on an adventure in the hopes of making that dream come true. The movie was directed by Robert Zemeckis and also stars Cynthia Erivo as The Blue Fairy, Luke Evans as the Coachman, and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (as Pinocchio), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as Jiminy Cricket), Keegan-Michael Key (as Honest John), and Lorraine Bracco (as new character Sophia the Seagull).

At the Pinocchio premiere on Wednesday night, Variety caught up with executive producer Jacqueline Levine and asked about a potential franchise to come from the new Disney+ film. Levine said, as long as there's interest, there is definitely a future direction for the story.

"Hard to know, I guess we have to see how this one does. Hopefully, people love it as much as we do, and that's the start of other installments," Levine explained. "There's definitely a place for this story to go, so I guess we'll see."

Pinocchio is now streaming on Disney+