Tim Burton’s Next Film Revealed & It’s Not What Anyone Expected

After experiencing various ups and downs over the course of the 2010s, director Tim Burton enjoyed a much-needed win last year with legacy sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Not only did the film earn positive reviews (75% Rotten Tomatoes score), it gave Burton his biggest box office hit in years, grossing $451.9 million worldwide. Thanks to that success, Burton now finds himself with a variety of projects to choose from. Beetlejuice 3 is in the works, as is a remake of Attack of the 50-Foot Woman starring Margot Robbie. Burton has also spoken about wanting to make another animated film at some point, but first, his fans might be treated to something unexpected.

On Instagram, rapper A$AP Rocky posted artwork for his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb, which was illustrated by none other than Burton. The musician also teased a movie tied to the album is coming soon and thanked Burton for his help with the film. Check out A$AP Rocky’s post in the space below:

Auteur-Directed Music Films Are the New Hollywood Trend

The news of Burton’s unlikely collaboration with A$AP Rocky comes on the heels of the recent announcement that James Cameron is teaming with Billie Eilish for the 3D concert film Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), which will premiere in March 2026. It’s interesting to see prominent musicians work with top-tier film directors for recent projects, illustrating a desire to promote their music and appeal to fans with striking imagery that stands out. With decades of experience under his belt, Burton has cultivated a distinct aesthetic and style that’s instantly recognizable, so it’s easy to see why A$AP Rocky wanted to work with him.

Details about the film are being kept under wraps for now. It’s unknown when it will release. The Don’t Be Dumb album is due out in January, so perhaps the movie will debut around that time as well. With Burton involved, it could easily either be something live-action or animated. The filmmaker has plenty of experience with both mediums; some of his finest work has come in animated films such as Frankenweenie. Burton also directed a feature adaptation of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, so he’s also proven is ability at staging standout musical sequences, which could certainly benefit A$AP Rocky’s film. One possibility is some kind of animated movie featuring the fascinating character designs on the album cover that incorporates Rocky’s music.

The surprise Burton collaboration caps off what’s been a productive year in A$AP Rocky’s burgeoning film career. Having already proven himself in the music realm (he’s a three-time Grammy nominee), the rapper has made waves on screen in 2025. He gave a memorable performance as Yung Felon in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest (holding his own against Denzel Washington) and also starred in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (which is earning Oscar buzz for star Rose Byrne). Not only has A$AP Rocky taken an interest in film recently, he’s seemingly making a point to collaborate with unique voices, helping craft titles that make an impact.

Whatever Burton and A$AP Rocky have in store with the Don’t Be Dumb film, hopefully it will continue the former’s forward momentum. Early in his career, Burton earned a passionate fan base with creative works like Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, Edward Scissorhands, and his Batman films. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice showed he’s still capable of delivering something entertaining, and it would be great if he got the opportunity to realize some of these other projects on his plate. If the Don’t Be Dumb movie catches on, it’ll further solidify Burton’s comeback narrative.

