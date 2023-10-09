Under-the-Radar Tom Cruise Movie Flies Onto Netflix Top 10
Tom Cruise and Doug Liman's American Made is one of the most popular movies currently on Netflix.
Quite a few movies have been added to Netflix since the start of October, but only a handful have found a way to make waves with subscribers on the daily rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Netflix, as it turns out, is a lot like movie theaters, in that films starring Tom Cruise have a way of grabbing everyone's attention. While franchises like Top Gun and Mission: Impossible tend to make the most headlines when it comes to Cruise, it's a standalone film that has recently found its way onto the Netflix Top 10.
American Made, the 2017 film from Doug Liman, stars Tom Cruise as drug-runner Barry Seal. The film debuted in theaters to solid reviews and a good financial return, earning $135 million at the box office.
The film recently made its way to Netflix and has now found itself as one of the streamer's most popular movies. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features American Made as the fifth-most popular film currently on the service.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. Fair Play
"An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a couple's romance to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement."prevnext
2. Reptile
"A hardened detective uncovers a complex web of deception as he digs for the truth behind the brutal murder of a young real estate agent."prevnext
3. Casper
"Friendly ghost Casper really wants a pal, but he always seems to scare people away from his mansion — until a therapist and his teen daughter move in."prevnext
4. Nowhere
"Pregnant, alone and drifting in the sea, a woman trapped in a shipping container tries to survive after fleeing a devastated totalitarian country."prevnext
5. American Made
"The notorious real-life drug smuggler Barry Seal inspired this wild story of an airline pilot who decides he's willing to fly for the highest bidder."prevnext
6. Last Vegas
"Four longtime buddies in their 60s reunite and try to relive their wild youth at a bachelor party, but old tensions surface and secrets spill."prevnext
7. Megamind
"When cunning supervillain Megamind accidentally kills his crime-fighting nemesis, he creates a new enemy who seeks to destroy the world."prevnext
8. Safe House
"CIA operative Matt Weston must get a dangerous criminal out of an agency safe house that's come under attack to get him to a more secure location."prevnext
9. Ballerina
"Grieving the loss of a best friend she couldn't protect, ex-bodyguard Ok-ju sets out to fulfill her dear friend's last wish: sweet, sweet revenge."prevnext
10. Identity Thief
"After being accused of crimes he didn't commit, an accountant hunts down the scammer who stole his identity and runs into a series of wild obstacles."prev