Under-the-Radar Tom Cruise Movie Flies Onto Netflix Top 10

Quite a few movies have been added to Netflix since the start of October, but only a handful have found a way to make waves with subscribers on the daily rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Netflix, as it turns out, is a lot like movie theaters, in that films starring Tom Cruise have a way of grabbing everyone's attention. While franchises like Top Gun and Mission: Impossible tend to make the most headlines when it comes to Cruise, it's a standalone film that has recently found its way onto the Netflix Top 10.

American Made, the 2017 film from Doug Liman, stars Tom Cruise as drug-runner Barry Seal. The film debuted in theaters to solid reviews and a good financial return, earning $135 million at the box office.

The film recently made its way to Netflix and has now found itself as one of the streamer's most popular movies. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features American Made as the fifth-most popular film currently on the service.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below!