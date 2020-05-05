NASA Admin Confirms Plans for Tom Cruise to Film a Movie in Space

✖

The COVID-19 pandemic might have put essentially all aspects of film and TV on pause, but that hasn't stopped new projects from gradually being announced. One of the most unusual ones came earlier this week, with news that Tom Cruise might be partnering with Elon Musk's Space X on the first feature film shot in space. The news came with the caveat that the project is still in its early stages -- but it looks like it just got some major confirmation. Jim Bridenstine, who serves as an official administrator at NASA, recently confirmed that the organization is "excited" to have Cruise film the project aboard the International Space Station, and argued that projects like that film will "inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA's ambitious plans a reality".

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

As it stands now, the project does not have a studio attached, much less a confirmed title or plot. All we know is that the project is expected to be an action-adventure film.

While the project is apparently in its early stages, it does feel pretty on-brand for Cruise, especially given his history with other stunts. Just within the Mission: Impossible franchise, he climbed the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Ghost Protocol, hung from the side of a plane in Rogue Nation, and hung out of a helicopter in Fallout. That latter film briefly had to shut down production, when Cruise broke his ankle leaping across rooftops.

"I just [wanted to] keep going because I know I'm not doing this again," Cruise said of the stunt in a 2018 interview. "I had to go into full rehab. I had friends calling, 'Oh man, you want to come down to the south of France.' [I had to reply] 'I have got 10 to 12 hours of rehab.'"

"I spent years training for these things and I have been doing it for years. So we do everything we can possible to limit any kind of mistakes and we are very thorough about how we approach these things and calculate it," Cruise explained. "When you are going, there are times I'm not wearing a helmet and we are going high speed."

