Tom Holland's Newest Movie Is Finally Streaming

If you're getting excited about Spider-Man: No Way Home, and just need some more Tom Holland in your life to help hold you over until December, you're officially in luck. The newest movie starring Holland is finally available to stream without purchasing or renting. The movie in question is Chaos Walking, which was released earlier, and it was added to the Hulu streaming lineup on Friday morning. Chaos Walking is one of two Tom Holland movies to debut in 2021, along with Apple TV's Cherry.

Holland stars in Chaos Walking as a young man named Todd, who lives in a world where there are only men and everyone's thoughts are projected out loud around them. He soon runs into the first woman he's ever seen, played by Star Wars star Daisy Ridley, and they have to outrun the dangerous men pursuing them.

There hasn't been a lot of fanfare about Chaos Walking making its way to Hulu, even though it was one of the first big budget movies to hit theaters and VOD earlier this year. Part of that may be due to the less-than-stellar reviews the film received upon its release, but it also could be because Hulu has its own original film that debuted on Friday. Vacation Friends, a new comedy starring John Cena, was produced by 20th Century Studios and is now also available on Hulu.

Chaos Walking is directed by Doug Liman and written by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford. The film is based on the beloved book The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness. Ridley and Holland star alongside Mads Mikkelsen, Demian Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo.

Here's the film's official synopsis:

"In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets."

Are you going to be checking out Chaos Walking on Hulu? Let us know in the comments!