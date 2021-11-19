Top Gun Returning to Theaters for 35th Anniversary

✖

Few films defined the '80s like Top Gun, thanks to its performances, direction, and soundtrack, with movie theaters celebrating the film's 35th anniversary with select screenings across the country for a week-long engagement. More than 150 Dolby Cinemas nationwide will be delivering audiences all the adventure and excitement of the high-flying film, not only reminding fans why it's remained such a classic over the years, but also getting audiences ready to return to the world of aerial intensity with Top Gun: Maverick later this year. Top Gun returns to theaters beginning on May 13th and Top Gun: Maverick comes to theaters on November 19th.

Per press release, "Feel the need for speed when the blockbuster hit Top Gun returns to over 150 Dolby Cinemas at AMC across the country for an exclusive one-week engagement beginning May 13th. Newly remastered, the film will be presented with Dolby Vision for ultra-vivid picture quality and with state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos audio for an exceptionally immersive experience. The limited theatrical release is timed to Top Gun Day on May 13th, as well as the 35th anniversary of the film, which was originally released on May 16th, 1986.

"And for fans who want to celebrate at home, Top Gun is available now on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray, which boast over four hours of bonus content, including a featurette that explores the film’s legacy and enduring popularity through interviews with Tom Cruise, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and members of the cast of the highly anticipated new film Top Gun: Maverick.

"The story of an elite group of pilots competing to earn the title of 'Top Gun' captured the imagination of moviegoers upon its release, ultimately earning a worldwide box office of over $350 million and becoming a pop culture touchstone that helped define a generation."

In the sequel, "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun returns to theaters beginning on May 13th and Top Gun: Maverick comes to theaters on November 19th.

Will you be checking out the film on the big screen? Let us know in the comments below!