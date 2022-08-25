Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller to Star in Doctor Strange Director's New Movie

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Doctor Strange and The Black Phone director, Scott Derrickson, would be helming Skydance's The Gorge. Skydance acquired Zach Dean's (The Tomorrow War) spec script last year in a "competitive bidding war" (via Deadline) and the company has been developing it internally. The movie is described as a "high-action, genre-bending love story," and it just found its lead. According to a new update from Deadline, Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller is in final talks to lead the film.

Derrickson's company, Crooked Highway, is producing the new movie alongside Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill, and Sherryl Clark will produce through Crooked Company along with Dean and Adam Kolbrenner. According to the latest report, Teller is also expected to serve as an executive producer on The Gorge. Earlier today, Derrickson shared the news on Twitter. You can check out his post below:

Recently, Teller made headlines when his grandma took to Twitter to pitch him as the next Bond.

"They're looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies. I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they're looking for – talent, looks, strength, worldwide appeal & oh, so cool ... He can be that guy!! Wouldn't he be great?" Leona Flowers tweeted. ET Online caught up with Teller and asked him what he thought of the fan cast. "Yeah. I mean, yeah perfect," the actor said when asked if he would want to play 007. "I think we're actors, you know, so maybe you can mix it up a little bit."

As for Derrickson, the director was originally set to helm the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but left the project during the development stage. Citing "creative differences," Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill exited the Marvel sequel and re-teamed for The Black Phone.

"It was creative differences. [Derrickson] wanted to do one movie, and Marvel wanted to do another movie. So he sat there and said, 'Well sh-t, I've got this great script that I wrote with Cargill, and I'm really proud of,'" Cargill told CinemaBlend. "We were actually going to go out to other directors for The Black Phone, and Scott was like, he called me up and said, 'Dude, I have to make this movie. It's gotta be my movie, I have to do this. Do you mind waiting until after I'm done with [Doctor Strange 2]?'"

Stay tuned for more updates about The Gorge.