Toy Story 5’s Tom Hanks Didn’t Even Know Woody Has a Second Name

Toy Story 5 hit theaters this weekend, and Tom Hanks has been talking about the new movie, including his surprise that his character Woody had a last name. Woody’s full name is Woody Pride. Of course, Hanks should be excused for not knowing this because it was never widespread information. The new Toy Story movie sees Woody returning home to the toys he left behind when he set off to help lost toys find kids after a tablet shows up in Bonnie’s house and threatens the toys’ relevance. While this movie is all about Sheriff Jessie’s story, there was some fun information from Hanks where he admitted that he didn’t know this bit of trivia about his character, and now many fans are wondering what else the actor doesn’t know.

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DiscussingFilm posted a Tom Hanks quote on X, where the actor told BBC Radio 1, “I play the guy, and I didn’t realize I had a surname.”

Tom Hanks says he didn't realize Woody's full name was Woody Pride.



“I play the guy and I didn’t realize I had a surname!” pic.twitter.com/A7hktoyfhv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 20, 2026

How Did Woody Get A Surname in the Toy Story Franchise?

Image Courtesy of Pixar

When this news was released on X, many fans reacted in different ways, and while some blamed today’s culture on it, this is not new news at all. Woody has been named Woody Pride since the first Toy Story movie was released in 1995, although it wasn’t mentioned in that movie. Toy Story 3 director Lee Unkrich posted a since-deleted tweet on X in August 2009 where he revealed the creative team had called him Sheriff Woody Pride since they made the first movie, and it never changed. According to Unkrich, at the time, it was inspired by actor Woody Strode, although they didn’t use it in the film.

Woody Strode was a legendary athlete, actor, and World War II veteran who had a strong presence in several Western films, including a time working with iconic Western director John Ford. Strode starred in Western masterpieces like The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance and Once Upon a Time in the West, and his last movie role even came the same year that Toy Story was released, with a part in Sam Raimi’s Western The Quick and the Dead.

The Tom Hanks interview came from BBC Radio 1, and when the interviewer asked if Hanks knew Woody’s surname, he answered, “The Sheriff?” When the interviewer revealed it was “Pride,” he then revealed that Jessie’s full name is “Jessica Jane Pride.” Tim Allen asked if that meant they were siblings. Hanks begged the Toy Story producers to reveal them as distant cousins instead.

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However, when looking at the news that Tom Hanks didn’t know Woody even had a last name, several fans on X reacted in different ways, as expected. While one fan responded that “Even Tom Hanks is still learning new things about Woody!” another slammed the actor, saying, “Tom Hanks played Woody for 30 years and never once asked what his last name was. That’s not sweet, that’s just not paying attention.”

There were several commenters who said they believe this was just announced as part of a culture war, but this was announced 17 years ago, and the name has been in place since the first movie’s release in 1995, making it 31 years old. To be fair, the name was never used in the movies, and even the toy packaging shown for Woody’s classic toys in the movies didn’t include a last name. However, this isn’t anything new, and Sheriff Woody Pride was a name revealed many years ago, just one that Tom Hanks didn’t get the memo on.

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