Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Featurette Showcases Switchback Stunts (Exclusive)

There were a lot of reasons that Transformers fans were excited for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, as the film not only brought to life a number of beloved characters from the franchise, but the adventure itself delivered multiple thrilling sequences. One sequence, in particular, delivered our heroes and villains going head to head on a deadly road in the mountains of Peru, which also featured the figures transforming back and forth between their various incarnations in the heat of the battle. You can check out a clip of the featurette exploring the scene above from the film's Digital release, with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts available now on Digital HD before it hits 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 10th.

In the new film, Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet! When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, they must team up with a powerful faction known as the Maximals. With the fate of humanity hanging in the balance, Noah (Anthony Ramos) and Elena (Dominique Fishback) will do whatever it takes to help the Transformers as they engage in the ultimate battle to save Earth.

Special features on the home video release are as follows:

Human Affairs – In a world of robots, machines, and aliens, we explore the humans who help save the world.

Life in the '90s – The filmmakers discuss how the music, set design, fashion, and cultural references transport viewers to New York in the 90s.

Heroes – Get an inside look at the inspiration and thought process behind designing the Autobots and the Maximals.

Villains -Watch as the filmmakers bring the Terrorcons and Predacons to life.

The Chase – Meet Mirage, a new Autobot that converts into a 1993 Porsche, and experience the adrenaline-filled car chase through New York City.

The Battle of Ellis Island – Join the cast and crew as they go behind the scenes of the epic battle sequence between the Autobots and the Terrorcons at the museum.

Into the Jungle – The Transformers franchise has been filmed all over the globe. This time, join the cast and crew as they explore the new and exotic location of Peru.

The Switchback Attack – Witness the wild, intense driving sequences filmed on location in Peru where the Autobots fight the Terrorcons through a town square and into the mountains 15,000 feet up.

The Final Conflict – Get a behind-the-scenes look at the film's epic climax. Watch as the Autobots, Maximals, Noah, and Elena attempt to save the world.

Extended/Deleted Scenes – Includes an alternate opening and ending to the film!

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is available now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 10th.

