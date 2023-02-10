Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Super Bowl Kickoff Trailer Teaser Released

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts got a teaser trailer to kick off the march toward that massive Super Bowl spot. Anticipation has continued to build as the beloved franchise takes a look back to the past for the next installment. Optimus Prime is being voiced by the legend Peter Cullen. A bunch of fan-favorites are back in the fold. You can tell the hype is real because the Rise of The Beasts trailer set a record for Paramount over their long history. The clip actually raked in 494 million views from across various platforms. That's more than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or Disney's upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. (Both of those features views were at 182 million and 77 million after a few days.) Check out some of the hype down below!

"When I met Lorenzo and the team, I was like, where are we picking this thing up from? And he was like 1994. And I was just like, that's a great era," Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. previously told the press. "You know what I mean? It has a lot of texture. It's, it's rich in texture is also vibrant culturally. And as he said, it has like classic music and there's a certain energy to the nineties that I'm looking forward to capture. Like we've seen it on screen very few times, sometimes you can play into it too much, but I think there's a level of like realness that I could bring to it."

What drives the hero in you? Tune in right before kickoff for a peek at @Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, hitting theatres June 9, 2023. pic.twitter.com/IPmcg6TVJH — Porsche (@Porsche) February 10, 2023

What's Coming in Rise of the Beasts

Creed II's Steven Caple Jr. is bringing audiences Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Here's an official synopsis for the blockbuster: "Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beastswill take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons."

Taking the lead for the non-robot portions of the story are Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. The voice talent returning for this film is going to surprise some longtime fans with voice actors like Ron Perlman as the gorilla-inspired Optimus Primal, Michelle Yeoh as fellow Maximal Airazor, and Pete Davidson as Autobot Mirage.

Are you stoked for the big Transformers trailer? Let us know down in the comments!