Tron: Ares Star Jared Leto Rides Disney World’s Tron Lightcycle Power Run for the First Time

Tron: Ares star Jared Leto is doing his own kind of viral marketing and promotion for the film, by making a public display of riding the Tron Lightcycle ride at Walt Disney World. Leto posted an entire video to his Instagram showing him taking an evening walk through Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and arriving at the Tron Lightcyle ride attraction. After exclaiming “We gotta go, we gotta do this, holy sh*t! I feel like I’m home!” the video shows Leto, hair flowing, feeding his ‘need for speed’ while riding the high-speed coaster.

Leto recently wrapped filming on Tron 3 – so he has all the reason in the world to celebrate, right now.

What Is Tron Lightcylce?

Read Below for Disney’s official description and background on the Tron Lightcycle ride attraction at Walt Disney World:

In 1982, Disney made filmmaking history with TRON, the first production of its kind to mix live action with computer-generated visuals and backlit animation. This iconic film went on to inspire video games, comic books, an animated series and the 2010 sequel TRON: Legacy-as well as this Disney theme park attraction. Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in a quest across the Grid-the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement. Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory. TRON Lightcycle / Run is one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.

What Is Tron: Ares About?

Synopsis: TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

Joachim Rønning (Kon-Tiki, Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), who took over directing duties from Legacy‘s Joseph Kosinski, said in a statement that TRON 3 “builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling” established by the ground-breaking original film 40 years ago.

TRON: Ares stars Jared Leto (Suicide Squad), Greta Lee (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Evan Peters (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Hasan Minhaj (Haunted Mansion), Jodie Turner-Smith (Star Wars: The Acolyte), Arturo Castro (Narcos), Cameron Monaghan (Gotham), and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files). Sean Bailey (TRON: Legacy), Jeffrey Silver (The Little Mermaid), Justin Springer (Oblivion), Emma Ludbrook (Morbius), Leto, and original TRON writer-director Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen (Disney’s The Lion King and Snow White re-imaginings) on board as executive producer.