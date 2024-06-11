Under Paris: New Hit Shark Attack Movie Making Big Waves on Netflix
A French shark thriller is proving to be a sleeper hit for Netflix.
Hit Man has been the talk of the town over the past few days, but the new Glen Powell movie isn't the only hit that Netflix released last week. Just a couple of days before Hit Man debuted on the streamer, the French shark attack film Under Paris was released, and it has spent every day since finding new fans.
Under Paris is a film about a super shark that finds its way to the Seine river and swims into the city of Paris, France. With an international triathlon getting ready to begin, bringing extra people to the city, the shark is preparing for a feeding frenzy.
Since its debut, Under Paris has been a force in Netflix's daily movie rankings. It rose to the number one spot in the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, only to be knocked off by Hit Man a day or two later. Despite losing that top spot, however, Under Paris has held steady as Netflix's number two movie for several days.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Hit Man
"A mild-mannered professor moonlights as a fake hit man in what The New York Times hails as 'one of the year's funniest, sexiest, most enjoyable movies.'"
2. Under Paris
"Paris. A city beloved for its beauty, it's culture, it's culinary delights — but with a dangerous beast at large, this capital is headed for disaster."
3. Wonder
"After being homeschooled all his life, a boy with facial differences attends a traditional school, where he must find friends among his bullies."
4. Home
"A misfit alien named Oh lands on Earth and forms an unlikely friendship with Tip, an adventurous girl on a quest of her own."
5. How to Rob a Bank
"He masterminded an unprecedented spree of bank robberies right out of the movies. Who was the daring bandit known as Hollywood? A true-crime documentary."
6. Crazy Rich Asians
"When she joins her boyfriend on a trip to his native Singapore, Rachel Chu discovers his family's luxurious wealth and faces his disapproving mother."
7. Godzilla Minus One
"In postwar Japan, a traumatized former fighter pilot joins the civilian effort to fight off a massive nuclear-enhanced monster attacking their shores."
8. The LEGO Movie
"After being mistaken for a Master Builder known as the Special, ordinary miniguy Emmet is swept up in an urgent quest to thwart the evil Lord Business."
9. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
10. Shrek
"On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey."
