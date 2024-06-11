Under Paris: New Hit Shark Attack Movie Making Big Waves on Netflix

Hit Man has been the talk of the town over the past few days, but the new Glen Powell movie isn't the only hit that Netflix released last week. Just a couple of days before Hit Man debuted on the streamer, the French shark attack film Under Paris was released, and it has spent every day since finding new fans.

Under Paris is a film about a super shark that finds its way to the Seine river and swims into the city of Paris, France. With an international triathlon getting ready to begin, bringing extra people to the city, the shark is preparing for a feeding frenzy.

Since its debut, Under Paris has been a force in Netflix's daily movie rankings. It rose to the number one spot in the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, only to be knocked off by Hit Man a day or two later. Despite losing that top spot, however, Under Paris has held steady as Netflix's number two movie for several days.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!