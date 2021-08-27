Vacation Friends Sequel in the Works After Largest Hulu Opening Weekend

✖

Over the weekend 20th Century debuted their new film Vacation Friends on Hulu and to say it was a success would be putting it mildly. Deadline reports that the Lil Rey Howery, John Cena comedy became "the most watched original film in its opening weekend on the streamer to date" and as a result a sequel is in the works. Writer-director Clay Tarver will reportedly return for the film, which will be titled Honeymoon Friends, and which will reunite the core cast. Howery and Cena were previously joined by Yvonne Orji and Meredith Hagner as their respective partners, both of whom will also return.

"I don't know what the sequel looks like, but I would be interested in Emily and Marcus becoming the crazy vacation friends to another unsuspecting couple," Yvonne Orji previously told ComicBook.com. "It's kind of like a pay it forward and just like, my how the mighty have fallen, eh?" Based on the title it sounds like the sequel will pick up right where the first film left off, but there will almost certainly be a twist on it from there. Though Vacation Friends currently holds a 58% score on Rotten Tomatoes, ComicBook.com's own Matt Aguilar rated the film a 4 out of 5 writing:

"There are far more hits than misses, and I was laughing all the way through to the end. Vacation Friends is what you expect from an ensemble comedy, but the film wears its heart on its sleeve, spinning even the most surreal and over-the-top sequences into something heartfelt and sincere by the end. I simply can't wait to watch this again, and think you'll enjoy the ride just as much as I did."

Hulu's official description for Vacation Friends reads: "In this raw and raunchy comedy, strait-laced Marcus and Emily (Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji) are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla John Cena, Meredith Hagner) at a resort in Mexico. Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.” Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation."

The push for 20th Century originals to Hulu was previously announced by The Walt Disney Company as being part of their distribution plan. Hulu President Kelly Campbell made the announcement last December during Disney Investor Day, noting “In the U.S., Hulu will launch exclusive original films produced by 20th Century Studios and Searchlight."