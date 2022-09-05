Vampire Academy Movie Coming to Netflix This Week

Later this month, the latest adaptation of Richelle Mead's popular Vampire Academy series will debut on Peacock with a new, live action series from Julie Plec. However, the upcoming series isn't the first time Vampire Academy has been adapted for live action. The first book in the series was adapted into a feature film back in 2014 and now, that film is coming to Netflix. The 2014 Vampire Academy movie will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Monday, September 5th.

Directed by Mark Waters on a script written by Daniel Waters, Vampire Academy starred Zoey Deutch as Rose Hathaway and Lucy Fry as her best friend Lissa Dragomir and followed the young women's return to the St. Vladmir's Academy boarding school after having escaped from the school a year prior. The film was originally released in theaters on February 7, 2014, but while the Vampire Academy series of novels has been very popular, the film itself was not. Vampire Academy was met with generally negative reviews from critics as well as fans, who criticized the plot, the film's screenplay, and didn't feel it lived up to the source material. The film also underperformed at the box office and ultimately ended up being released direct-to-DVD in the UK. Following the film's poor performance, Preger Entertainment attempted to crowdfund to make a sequel based on the second novel, Frostbite, but those efforts ultimately failed.

As for the latest adaptation of Vampire Academy, it was announced in 2021 that Peacock had given a series order to Plec's take on the series. The series is described as "In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women's friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. This serialized and sexy drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre. St. Vladmir's Academy isn't just any boarding school — it's a hidden place where vampire royals are educated and half-human teens train to protect them from the savage 'Strigoi' vampires who would like to see them destroyed.

"It's a story about two young women who have been friends since the sandbox," Plec previously said about the series. "As they grow up and get closer to entering real society, what society dictates about what their roles are supposed to be threatens to put a wedge in the success of their friendship."

Vampire Academy will star Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat) as Rose Hathaway, Daniela Nieves (Sex Appeal, Five Points) as Lissa Dragomir, Kieron Moore (Masters of the Air, Sex Education) as Dimitri Belikov, André Dae Kim (Degrassi, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) will play Christian Ozera, J. August Richards (Angel, Generation) as Victor Dashkov, Anita-Joy Uwajeh (West End's Cyrano de Bergerac and King Lear), will play Tatiana Vogel, Mia McKenna-Bruce (West End's Billy Elliot The Musical, The Dumping Ground) will play Mia Karp, Rhian Blundell (Torchwood: Believe, Doctor Who: The Dread of Night) will play Meredith, Jonetta Kaiser (Tales, Breakwater) will play Sonya Karp, and Andrew Liner (Grown-ish) will play Mason Ashford.

The 2014 Vampire Academy film begins streaming on Netflix on Monday, September 5th. The new Vampire Academy series premieres its first four episodes on Thursday, September 15th on Peacock.