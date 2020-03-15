Vin Diesel Reveals He’s Working on a Music Album

Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel revealed that he’s working on a music album this week. He told James Corden all about what motivated him to pursue songs on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Diesel shared the stage with Eiza Gonzalez to talk about being in Bloodshot. But, the action star is just amped up for all of his projects right now. Even with the next installment of the Fast Saga getting pushed until next year, there is always time for more tinkering in the lab. But, Diesel has a very good reason for picking up the microphone and his kids are a huge part of it.

“Yes, there is! Yes, there is,” the superstar celebrated on set. “I can’t help it. I gotta be honest with you James. My kids love it when I sing. They love it so much. It’s kind of like J.R.R. Tolkien, he started telling his kids little stories about hobbits and next thing you know, he went on to Lord of the Rings. I have a little bit of that in me.”

“Oh my god. I wish I could play all the music for you,” Diesel continued. “I’m really lucky to have some really original great music. Nothing in the world is better than seeing my four-year-old daughter walking around the house singing these songs that she hears me play at the house. It’s the most beautiful thing in the world. Sometimes, they can’t see the movies I make… To be able to share that, there is nothing more beautiful than that.”

Coronavirus has change the complexion of the entire summer. Most of the big studios have been left scrambling as they adjust for the limited theaters and shrinking crowds due to the response to the spread. Universal took swift action as they elected to move F9 all the way until next year.

“To our family of Fast fans everywhere, We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”

“We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We’ll see you next spring.”

