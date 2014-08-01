Vin Diesel Reveals Surprising Movie That Marvel "Wants to Make"

Vin Diesel has been an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his voice performance as Groot since he appeared in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. The actors voice has since appeared as the character in the sequel titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and the shorts on Disney+ titled I Am Groot. The latter of the bunch was recently released on the streaming service and it seems that one fan close to Diesel really enjoyed it. The actor posted on his Instagram that his niece thanked him for the I Am Groot shorts and he ended up revealing that Marvel Studios is interested in making a Planet X film. In the comics, Planet X is the planet that Groot initially hails from.

"So my niece called me and said… thank you uncle Vin for making I Am Groot," Diesel wrote. "haha… the shorts written and directed by the talented Kristin Lepore. It was a blast making, but it's also a blast watching it with my angels. No wonder Marvel wants to make the Planet X movie. All love."

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

What do you think about the news? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!