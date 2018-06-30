Vin Diesel Shares Intense ‘Bloodshot’ Training Photo

Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot movie is moving forward, and the actor is wasting no time getting in shape for his take on the Valiant anti-hero.

Diesel, who will be playing Bloodshot in the film adaptation, is bulking up a bit for the part. Diesel shared a new image showing the progress before production starts, and it looks like he’ll be able to pull off the intimidation factor with ease. He’s even wearing some Bloodshot gear to get into character.

“A month away from the start of principal photography… exciting! #Bloodshot.”

Diesel seems to really be embracing the character, even commissioning a drawing of him as Bloodshot from Valiant’s own Lewis LaRosa. If his design in the film is half as good as that drawing, fans might just be in luck.

The upcoming Bloodshot film will be the first of Valiant’s characters to be featured in a big-budget feature film, and is described as reminiscent “of the classic 1980s tentpoles like Robocop, Terminator, and Total Recall.” The character did previously appear in live-action though in Bat in the Sun’s Ninjak Vs. The Valiant Universe, which had Jason David Frank in the fan-favorite role. While other Valiant heroes appeared in that project, it is unknown if any others will make an appearance here.

Vin Diesel leads a cast that includes Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island), Talulah Riley (Westworld), Alex Hernandez (Hemlock Grove), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex), and Sam Heughan (Outlander), and Johannes Haukur Johannesson (Game of Thrones) though no details are available in regards to what roles they are playing.

Dave Wilson will be directing the film, which is expected to start principal photography this July. Neal Moritz (Fast and Furious) will be producing, while Dan Mintz (DMG Entertainment) will be on as executive producer. The film is currently being written by Valiant scribe Eric Heisserer.

The character was created in 1992 by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton. Since his debut, he’s received a modern reinvention thanks to the Valiant brand being relaunched in 2012.

Bloodshot is slated for release sometime in 2020.