Vin Diesel Offers Exciting Updates on the Future of Riddick, xXx, and More

The Oscars appear to have inspired Vin Diesel to get back to work, and to give fans an update on his all his biggest projects. The actor and producer made an extensive Instagram post on Tuesday morning, with the latest on The Last Witch Hunter, xXx, Chronicles of Riddick, Fast & Furious, and even a stand-alone Groot movie for the MCU. He also reflected on the legacy of his most prolific franchise, and revealed that he is working on a Rock ’em Sock ’em project of some kind with Mattel. Diesel didn’t give us any concrete release dates on these projects, but he assured fans that the work continues, teasing more to come soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Diesel wrote that he was back to work the day after the Oscars, “helping my friends at Lionsgate answer the demand for the future of Kaulder, who first appeared in The Last Witch Hunter.” The character is based on Diesel’s Dungeons & Dragons character, and since the movie debuted in 2015, a sequel has been in slow development. He also wrote that he was “answering the question on when we can schedule in Xander from xXx,” indicating that this sequel is also getting close to filming.

“Also, Disney wants their Planet X! Which some say is Marvel’s most anticipated movie, haha,” Diesel wrote. “The film where Groot returns to his home planet.” Indeed, Groot’s home planet has been explored in Marvel Comics, and has been mentioned in the MCU — most recently in Secret Invasion. However, if there are plans for a stand-alone Groot movie set on Planet X, we haven’t heard about them until now.

Diesel then mentioned his work with Mattel on “the testerone-male answer to Barbie with Rock ’em Sock ’em,” before returning to his movie slate. “Obviously, there is Riddick which must always endure for the die-hard fans,” he wrote. “On top of that, I am directing the film about that infamous New York detective, which is pulling me to New York. In between juggling this crazy schedule for the year we continue the fight to bring Fast X2, the finale, back to L.A. this summer!”

Diesel later added that bringing this production back to L.A. has been a major challenge due to the destructions caused by the wildfires, but does not want to consider the alternative. A blockbuster production can be a huge boon to a local economy, and Los Angeles needs that right now to aid in the city’s recovery efforts.

Busy as Diesel is, there’s no word on when any of these projects will reach us, and some of them seem particularly far off. Riddick: Furya did some filming overseas in the fall, but it’s unclear if it’s finished and when it might be released. The other projects are in development or pre-production.