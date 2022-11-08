Why Ernie Hudson Is "Waiting" for the Right Role in the Marvel Universe

Marvel Studios has definitely made a name for itself over the past decade and landing a role in one of their films is a dream come true for most talent. The studio is getting ready to wrap up their Phase Four slate of projects with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With Wakanda Forever finally revealing what the studio will do with the Black Panther role after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can finally move forward. Marvel Studios has a ton of projects in development, so we should be hearing a bunch of casting announcements shortly. Now, one iconic Ghostbusters star is throwing his name in the ring for a role. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Ernie Hudson revealed that he wants to join the MCU.

"Well, you know, it's, uh, well, I don't know, a franchise, but you know, the whole Marvel universe. Louis Esposito has been a friend for a while, and I keep saying, You know, 'Louis, you know, the Marvel universe'. 'We're waiting for the right thing', so maybe they're still waiting for the right thing," Hudson told us. "But, yeah, it would be. I would love to. Also because now when I look back at things, I think about my grandkids and great grandkids, and I think, you know, those are movies they're gonna watch for a long time. But, yeah, no, I just would love to work. A lot of the work I get offered is things that people say, well, you know, we love your work, we want you to be in it. But we only need you for a day or two, and I'm like, it shouldn't work in a day or two. I'm looking for a role. I'm looking for something that and I want to, you know, romantic comedy where I get the girl or the guy or whatever. I want to work while I'm physically able and mentally capable of bringing them my best work. So that's what I'm looking for. Just to get another credit for a couple of dollars, it's really not that motivating for me. I'm good that way. So I'm looking for that, a reason to leave home."

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The next Marvel Studios film to hit theaters will be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.

Would you be down to see the actor in the MCU? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!