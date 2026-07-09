Why the MCU Changed J Jonah Jameson’s Iconic Spider-Man Look Offiically Explained by JK Simmons

After recently telling ComicBook exclusively that J Jonah Jameson won’t be back in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, JK Simmons has explained a key detail about his only MCU appearance to date. In a new interview with Josh Horowitz for Happy, Sad, Confused, Simmons revealed that the reason the iconic Spider-Man antagonist doesn’t have his trademark flattop in Far From Home is because he was only added to the movie last minute in the edit:

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“When the third iteration… came along to do the little sort of cameo reprise, that was a complete shock and a very last-minute decision. Which I still think is why JJJ doesn’t have hair in the Tom Holland Spider-Man universe, because they literally called my agent, we had a meeting the next day, and it was like a day or two later I was shooting in, in somebody’s office. Some executive’s office on the lot, because there was no set, there was no, there was like… they were well into editing the film when they went, “What if we stuck a little JJJ in here?””



Simmons also revealed that he was never called to discuss a potential return as Jameson in Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man movies, and that despite being in two movies with him, he’s never actually met Tom Holland:



Josh Horowitz: Have you still not shared a scene with Tom Holland? Like have you ever…

J.K. Simmons: Not met Tom Holland.

Josh Horowitz: You literally have never met Tom Holland?

J.K. Simmons: No. No, no. Delightful guy, I’m told.

This is a developing story…