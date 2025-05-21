Wicked: For Good’s First Teaser Starts the Countdown

The first teaser for this fall’s Wicked: For Good starts the countdown until the film’s release in November. On X (formerly known as Twitter), the official Wicked Movie account posted a short video reminding fans that six months from today (May 21st) is when Wicked: For Good will hit theaters, just in time for the busy holiday season. The clip begins with imagery of a glass window cracking before an ominous piano note coincides with title cards referencing the movie’s release date. The imminent release of a proper Wicked: For Good trailer was not announced, the studio is just starting to drum up hype for the film.

“The countdown begins,” reads the post text. “In six months, return to Oz.” Check it out in the space below:

Wicked: For Good should be one of the biggest films of 2025. Last year’s Wicked was a monumental hit, grossing $755.7 million at the worldwide box office en route to numerous accolades — including a Best Picture nomination. Universal is clearly trying to replicate that success with Wicked: For Good, staking claim to the lucrative pre-Thanksgiving window. Wicked performed very well despite facing competition from Moana 2 and Gladiator 2.

It’s still too early for the Wicked: For Good marketing campaign to be in full swing, but Universal promoted the film during CinemaCon last month. Attendees got to see the movie’s first poster, which showcased new costumes for Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande).

If a Wicked: For Good trailer was coming in the next few days, Universal probably would have announced it now. That’s par for the course when it comes to high-profile tentpoles such as this. Still, this post could be a sign the gears are in motion to kick off the Wicked: For Good promotional campaign in the near future. Universal is also the studio behind this summer’s Jurassic World Rebirth, which is the most anticipated film of the season per a Fandango poll. It wouldn’t be surprising if there was a Wicked teaser trailer attached to screenings of Jurassic World, raising hype for Universal’s major holiday release.

At least in terms of box office, Wicked: For Good should be able to duplicate its predecessor’s performance. With the exception of Zootopia 2, it won’t be facing much in the way of direct competition and has a fairly clear runway in the weeks leading up to the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash. The first Wicked already proved it can hang with a Disney animated sequel, so the second film should be in good shape commercially. It’ll be more interesting to see if Wicked: For Good can be as much of a critical success. Part twos aren’t always as much of a hit with awards voters as the first films (see: Dune: Part Two). Much of that will depend on how the rest of the awards race shakes out this year, though Universal will do everything it can to keep Wicked: For Good in the discussion.