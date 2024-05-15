Wicked Full-Length Trailer Released

The holiday movie season is about to be dominated by a major musical once again. Last year, Wonka arrived on the big screen and became a major box office success. In 2024, Universal is hoping that Wicked will follow the same path. Jon M. Chu's adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in an origin story about the witches of the land of Oz. There's been a lot of hype surrounding the adaptation since it was announced, but the excitement was sent through the roof on Wednesday with the debut of Wicked's first full trailer.

Universal has been teasing the release of Wicked's trailer for several days now, letting fans know that Wednesday would bring a ton of new footage. Thankfully, Wednesday is here, and so is the trailer. You can check it out above!

What Is Wicked About?

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy-, Grammy-, and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.