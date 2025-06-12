Tubi Just Added Will Ferrell’s Best Comedies (So Now You Can Watch Them for Free)

Will Ferrell is undoubtedly one of the faces of comedy for an entire generation. Just think about how many of your most-quoted movie lines were spoken by or to a character Ferrell played. He helped shape a sense of humor for millions and now some of his funniest films are available to watch for free.

Tubi, the ad-supported free streaming service, added dozens of new movies to its roster in June. Among those new additions are three of the funniest and very best movies from Ferrell’s iconic filmography: Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and The Other Guys.

Those three quintessential Will Ferrell comedies — all directed by frequent collaborator Adam McKay — are now streaming completely free on Tubi, making them easier to rewatch than ever before. Each of the three are nearly unanimously considered to be amongst Ferrell’s funniest works, alongside the likes of Stepbrothers, Elf, and Old School. Those movies aren’t on Tubi at the moment, but three out of six is certainly something worth getting excited about.

Anchorman hit theaters in 2004 and was an enormous phenomenon, elevating Ferrell to an even more legendary status just a few months after Elf became the last true Christmas classic. Ferrell and McKay ran it back with Talladega Nights two years later, bringing in their good friend John C. Reilly as a co-star. The Other Guys landed in theaters in 2010, this time with Mark Wahlberg in tow, and managed to navigate a tightrope between a laugh-out-loud comedy and a mystery rooted in real-life police corruption.

Coming Soon to Tubi

Ferrell’s movies hit Tubi at the beginning of June, but the streaming service already has its sights set on the month of July. Once again, another month will bring dozens of new movie titles to the free streamer’s lineup, including Final Destination and Jurassic World.

Take a look at the full list of Tubi’s July 2025 movie additions below.

