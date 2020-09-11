Wonder Woman 1984 Has Had More Release Date Changes Than The New Mutants

✖

Now that Warner Bros. has delayed the release of Wonder Woman 1984 to December 25th, the film has officially earned more release date changes than The New Mutants, a film whose notoriety is more linked to its delays than to its quality. While the number of Wonder Woman changes exceeds New Mutants, the lengths of these delays are still shorter for Wonder Woman than for the Marvel film, as the sequel is currently slated to hit theaters just slightly over a year after its initially announced date, while New Mutants was delayed by more than two years after its initial release date.

Wonder Woman 1984 was initially set to hit theaters on December 13, 2019 before being moved up to November 1, 2019, though Warner Bros. ended up pushing its release to June 5th of this year. The coronavirus pandemic saw theaters around the world close their doors for more than five months, resulting in Wonder Woman first being pushed to August 12th before being pushed yet again to October 2nd. One of the first major films to hit theaters in select markets was Tenet earlier this month, but with the coronavirus pandemic still limiting the number of theaters that can be open and impacting its box office performance, Warner Bros. pushed the film back to December 25th, making for a total of five different release date changes.

The New Mutants was first set to hit theaters on April 13, 2018, only for reshoots on X-Men: Dark Phoenix to see New Mutants first be delayed to February of 2019 and then delayed again to August of 2019. During this period of flux, 20th Century Fox was acquired by The Walt Disney Company, which caused more release date complications, though Disney then slated it for an April 3rd release earlier this year. Much like Wonder Woman 1984 was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, theaters shut down merely weeks before The New Mutants' release, though it ultimately opened on August 28th after four release date changes.

What makes these various delays and updates worth noting is that, ahead of the release of The New Mutants, some fans assumed the delays would be entirely due to the film's quality. These theories may have proven true in this case, as the film currently sits at 33% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, though the original Wonder Woman sits at 93% positive reviews. Initial trailers for Wonder Woman 1984 look promising and the film sees the return of a number of figures from the previous film, with the release date change of the upcoming sequel confirming that there are a number of factors that can result in a film's delay that have nothing to do with its quality.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit theaters on December 25th.

