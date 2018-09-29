‘Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot Cast In ‘Death On The Nile’

20th Century Fox is bringing Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot aboard the next Agatha Christie adaptation for the studio.

Gadot, who helped Warner Bros. resuscitate its DC Movie Universe alongside Director Patty Jenkins, will star in Death on the Nile. The project is the second Agatha Christie adaptation from 20th Century Fox, following the box office success of Murder on the Orient Express, which brought in over $352 million worldwide on a $55 million dollar budget. Gadot will play the part of Linnet Ridgeway Doyle, a rich heiress who in the book is married to Simon Doyle (via Deadline).

Like Orient Express, Death on the Nile will be directed by Kenneth Branagh, though we aren’t sure if he will reprise his role as Detective Hercule Poirot. In this adventure, Poirot is enjoying a luxurious cruise on the Nile River when a murder requires him to change from civilian to detective. He seems to have a pretty good idea of who the killers are when several of those suspects end up dying themselves, further complicating things.

In the book Linnet Doyle seeks out Poirot, asking for his help in convincing her friend (or former friend) Jacqueline de Bellefort to stop stalking her, which she started doing once Linnet starting dating and then married Jacqueline’s friend Simon. Whether that will be the case in the movie adaptation remains to be seen, but we’re sure at least some of that will make it into the movie.

Gadot’s keeping busy these days and is already working on the much-anticipated sequel to Wonder Woman, titled Wonder Woman 1984. Most of the gang is back, whether in the present (or more specifically the 1980s) or the past through flashbacks and the film has also brought on a few new additions, like Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig.

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins based on a screenplay by Jenkins, Dave Callaham, and Geoff Johns. Jenkins, Johns, Stephen Jones, Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, and Zack Snyder are listed as producers. The film 1984 stars Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman/Diana), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Barbara Minerva/Cheetah), Pedro Pascal, Gabriella Wilde, Ravi Patel, and Natasha Rothwell, and a cameo appearance by Lynda Carter is expected.

Death on the Nile hits theaters on December 20th, 2019, while Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on November 1st, 2019.

Are you excited to Gadot take the big screen in this murder mystery? Let us know in the comments!