Wynonna Earp: Vengeance First Look Photos, Release Date Revealed

With about a week before it's set to debut on Tubi, a number of promotional photos have emerged from Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, the forthcoming reunion movie based on the beloved Syfy series. Wynonna Earp, which ran for four seasons from 2016 until 2021. The series, which starred Melanie Scrofano (Ready or Not) in the title role, centered on a descendant of Wyatt Earp who, using a supernaturally-enchanted gun once held by her famous ancestor, did battle with demons in the small town of Purgatory. Just a few years after the series wrapped up, the cast of Wynonna Earp is back for a new movie.

In the movie, Wynonna and those closest to her will square off against a villain who has a personal grudge against Wynonna herself -- as opposed to the demons of the past, who mostly only cared about her because she's the Earp heir. You can see some photos from the movie below, and more at Entertainment Weekly, where the set debuted.

(Photo: Tim Rozon and Melanie Scrofano in Wynonna Earp: Vengeance - Tubi)

"The past is never that far behind us, and some of it might be showing up looking for vengeance, so to speak, in the special," writer and Wynonna Earp showrunner Emily Andras told the magazine. "This is unlike anything else they've ever done before."

"For Wynonna, it's the scariest villain to date," Scrofano added. "This taps into where Wynonna is at this phase in her life and it's probably the most scared she's ever been."

Here's the official synopsis for Wynonna Earp: Vengeance:

Wynonna Earp – spicy, hard-living, demon-slaying anti-heroine and great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp – must return, once again, to her hometown of Purgatory to battle her greatest foe yet: a psychotic villainess hellbent on revenge against Wynonna… and everyone she loves.

(Photo: Dominique Provost-Chalkley and Katherine Barrell in Wynonna Earp: Vengeance - Tubi)

Vengeance features original cast members, Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp) and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught).

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance is produced by SEVEN24 Films in association withCineflix Studios, written, created and executive produced by Emily Andras and directed by Paolo Barzman. SEVEN24's Jordy Randall and Tom Cox with Cineflix's Peter Emerson and Brett Burlock serve as Executive Producers along with Todd Berger and Rick Jacobs. Wynonna Earp is based on the IDW Publishing graphic novel created and written by Beau Smith.