X-Men ’97 Showrunner Pitches Blade 4 for Wesley Snipes

Should Wesley Snipes return to the role of Blade once again, former Marvel Studios writer Beau DeMayo has a plan on what such a movie should look like. Sunday afternoon, DeMayo—the creator of Marvel’s X-Men ’97—revealed his thoughts on a potential Blade 4, suggesting it could be a team-up involving one of the House of Idea’s most popular sorcerers. According to DeMayo, a Blade and Brother Voodoo team-up could result in some silver screen magic.

“Vampire dystopia where they learned to daywalk and took over. Humans are cattle,” DeMayo tweeted. “Brother Voodoo, part of the human resistance, learns #Blade was desiccated/entombed and resurrects him so they can hunt Varney and the Darkhold cult to wipe out all vampires. Treat it like Kurosawa.”

Is Wesley Snipes returning as Blade?

After playing Eric Brooks in a trilogy in the early-2000’s, Snipes surprised movie-goers by returning to the role in Deadpool & Wolverine. Since then, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has started to lobby for a fourth Blade film, not unlike Hugh Jackman’s Logan (2017).

“There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He’s Marvel Daddy. Please retweet for a Logan-like send off. #DeadpoolAndWolverine,” Reynolds tweeted earlier this month.

Snipes has been remained rather mum on a potential future as Blade, other than fact he’s said he gives Mahershala Ali his full blessing to appear as the character in future Marvel Cinematic Universe releases.

“I shouted him out, told him he’s got all my blessings and support,” Snipes told EW last month. “I even referenced the fact that some of the challenges they’re facing now with the project, it shouldn’t be accredited to him … It’s not the actor’s fault. There’s a lot more that goes on with pulling this Blade stuff off … You need a lot of secret sauce to do the Blade thing, man. Good luck. You’re my man, though.”

Blade is currently set to hit theaters on November 7, 2025 although it's all but guaranteed to miss its release date at this point.