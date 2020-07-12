Hugh Jackman Celebrates X-Men: Days of Future Past Uncensored F-Bomb and Butt Shot on Disney+

✖

Hugh Jackman is celebrating X-Men: Days of Future Past with an uncensored F-Bomb and a butt shot on Disney+. Today is the day people Fans will likely know that the film is PG-13, but still contains some nudity and language. So, most assumed that the movie would arrive on Disney’s streaming service with some edits. That isn’t the case as the Wolverine actor is making some cheeky posts about the release on Disney+. A lot of X-Men fans are wondering what the fate of the franchise would be after the Disney acquisition. Well, whatever is next for Wolverine and the team, it probably won’t involve Jackman. He’s been on record multiple times about his love for playing the character. But, the Logan star thinks his time has run its course.

"When I saw Deadpool, I was like, wow that's cool. It's just a matter of time," Jackman told MTV News. "It's a bit like you're at the greatest party you've ever been at, you've been dancing for an hour and a half, and then you're just like 'It's time, ok. If I stay any longer, it's gonna get ugly.' It's like, it's time. And on the way home, someone calls you and goes 'THEY JUST PUT MICHAEL JACKSON ON! YOU GOTTA GET BACK HERE!' And a little part of you goes, 'I like Michael Jackson,' but then you just go, I want to go to bed."

Logan director James Mangold joined Comicbook.com for a Quarantine Watch Party of that film. He said that he would be kind of shocked to see Jackman ever brandish his claws again.

"I'd be startled that Hugh was strapping it on again," Mangold said about a possible Wolverine return. "The thing that I always want to know when I hear this is obviously, on the web, everyone trades in rumors. So, the nugget or the headline becomes the clickbait in the trade so that it would be, 'Downey's back,' or 'Jackman's back,' would be the headline, which people would then debate. What I'd be curious about if any one of these things happened would be, what are they doing with it? Meaning, I would have no qualm about it if someone had a good idea. If it's basically, 'I ran out of money and I needed a big paycheck, and I'm doing an empty film that cheapens the quality of the previous.' Well, that would be its own sadness."

