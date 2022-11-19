X-Men Star James McAvoy Dancing Video Has Marvel Fans Shaking

X-Men: First Class star James McAvoy was cutting a rug at the GQ Man of the Year afterparty. Star Wars actor John Boyega had some praise for his friend after 3 hours of dancing without a real break. The videos are all over Twitter, and the result will probably bring a smile to your face. Other stuff happened at the ceremony, like Andrew Garfield being honored. (Daredevil star Charlie Cox managed to get a good joke in on his friend when he introduced the "third best Spider-Man", his words not mine!) But, when the serious business was over, it was time to hit the dance floor and no one hit the scene quite like the X-Men star. Check out some of the videos for yourself down below courtesy of @mcclafloy and @somuchhappenin_.

Comicbook.com asked the actor about a possible return in the MCU, and he put it all in perspective. "I'm all about doing good stuff, and when I got asked to play Charles the first time, it was good stuff. It was good writing, and I was excited," McAvoy said of his previous experience. "If people offer me good writing, I'm always going to be excited, but I do feel like I've had a good ending with Charles and I got to explore some really good stuff, particularly in the first two movies that I did for him as a character. So if my time is done, I'm happy with the time that I spent and the time that I was given and if good writing comes in and people want to do stuff with me, I'll always be open to that, but it's got to be good."

YESS JAMES MCAVOY MOVE THAT HIPSS YAAASSSS HHAHAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/PNZVzra9EU — elsa (@mcclafloy) November 17, 2022

