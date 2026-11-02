Backrooms Director Knows The Franchise Ending & Teases Sequel Character Details

Backrooms director Kane Parsons spoke about how he wants to end the franchise and the characters he wants to see in the sequels. Parsons reflected on his breakout franchise and said he doesn’t want to rush things, nor does he want to push things too far when all is said and done. Parsons, who is 21, spoke earnestly about his career, his early success, and how he wants to steer the Backrooms franchise into the future. He also said that he will know when it is time to stop, and he never wants to keep doing something just because it is popular.

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In an appearance on The Kyle Buchanan Show, Parsons was asked about the future of Backrooms, and he said he thinks it is best to keep most story ideas a secret, but he did open up about how he sees it ending. “I think at a certain point you would know if continuation of ‘Backrooms’ as a franchise would become—it’s done. You’ve said what there is to say,” Parsons said. “And there will be a point where the final hump of everything that has kind of been said with everything prior kind of all comes together, and then what’s left after that?”

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Kane Parsons Knows How He Wants His Career to Grow After Backrooms

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Kane Parsons knows that Backrooms is very popular right now, but he doesn’t want to milk the franchise just to do it. However, he said he wants to remain subversive with the Backrooms sequels and do things a little differently down the line. He admitted there were points that he doesn’t feel really spoke to the cultural core of the Backrooms in the first movie. He wants to revisit and refine those points in the future movies and be more proficient in understanding the tone and idea that he sees in his mind. Parsons said the main idea is that the Backrooms are supposed to be stranger and less concrete than what people might expect from a movie.

Parsons said he knew that he would have to change things for the movie, but he still wants to explore what he believes the Backrooms should feel like. He also said that he wasn’t willing to discuss which characters would show up in the second movie, but he did say that he has specific characters he is excited about, and they are lying in wait to happen in the near future. Parsons did say that fans should not expect the story in the sequel to go from point A to point B, and that the next movies will be “different branches on the tree.”

Parsons also emphasized that the movies will be very different from the YouTube series since the online version of the story only offers tiny glimpses of the mythology. It sounds like there is a lot that Parsons wants to do, and he said that the mythology alone could keep things going for a long time. However, he also said that he has an endgame in mind for the Backrooms franchise, and when he hits that point, there won’t be anything left to say about the movie’s world.

What are your thoughts on Kane Parsons’ thoughts on his franchise? Let us know what you want to see in the Backrooms sequels in the comments below.