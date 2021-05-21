Zack Snyder Says He Banned Chairs on Army of the Dead Set

✖

Last year, filmmaker Christopher Nolan made headlines when a report claimed that he had banned chairs from the sets of his films and while the report was later refuted by a representative for the filmmaker, the issue of chairs on movie sets is back in the news this time involving another filmmaker. Zack Snyder recently told The Playlist's Fourth Wall podcast that he banned chairs from the set of his zombie heist film, Army of the Dead. Snyder said that the lack of chairs made things "really intimate" on set (via IndieWire).

"There's no sitting down, like, I banned chairs from the set," Snyder said. "But the nice thing is, it's really intimate. I can just talk to the actors right there, I'm not back in a monitor across the room. It was definitely the most purely engaged I've been making a movie."

Looking at the quote, it's possible that Snyder may specifically be referring to directors chairs in a manner similar to Nolan as Snyder does refer to not being "back in a monitor across the room" from where the actors are working. Some fans on social media also noted that behind-the-scenes photos and videos shared on social media by the film's own cast and crew showed chairs. If that is the case, Snyder having a more hands-on approach is certainly in keeping with previous comments Snyder has made about how Army of the Dead has been one of his most satisfying moviemaking experiences as it saw him serve not only as director but as cinematographer as well.

"When I made TV commercials, I was the director-cameraman. You know, for 12 years, and pretty much not every job but most of the jobs I shot myself. And I just really enjoy it," Snyder previously told I Minutemen. "And really, part of the reason is that you know, the bigger the movies got, the further away you get from the camera. The more infrastructure there is between you and the sort of cinematic experience. You don't touch the world as closely."

He continued, "And so, I just felt like with Army it was a great opportunity to just get really close to the photography and to the actors. Frankly, everyone's like 'how can you shoot the movie and direct the movie' and I'm like it's incredibly easy because the actors are like right there and conversation is easy. The pace is easy because I can just work that way. It's just really nice."

He further explained that in Army of the Dead he worked with his friend and longtime camera operator John Clothier, describing the work as a "ballet" when they're shooting and that the work was deeply satisfying.

"It was really one of the best, really most satisfying sort of experiences I've had making a movie, as far as that aspect of it goes," Snyder said.

Now playing in select theaters, Army of the Dead will be released on Netflix on May 21st.