Zack Snyder's Justice League: Alfred Shouts at the Batmobile in Latest Photo

We're getting ever closer to the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max next month and while a new trailer is set to drop on Sunday, February 14th, Snyder is also offering fans new looks at the upcoming cut of the film on his Vero social media account. That includes a new photo from the film featuring Jeremy Irons' Alfred having what appears to be perhaps a slightly heated discussion with Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne with the Batmobile between them.

The post, which you can check out a screenshot of below, is in black and white and is captioned "Excited also for you all to see this Version" along with the hashtag "#justiceisgray".

(Photo: Zack Snyder, Vero)

The hashtag is of interest thanks to another recent post Snyder made on Vero in which he shared a short video potentially showing him at work on the film with the video captioned "Working on justice is gray edition". It's not clear at this point what Snyder is specifically referring to, though the filmmaker has been pretty clear that he'd like for the film to ultimately get a theatrical release. Snyder said late last year that the film would likely be R-rated, and even teased a foul-mouthed Batman.

"Here's one piece of information nobody knows: The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R — that's one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure," Snyder told Entertainment Weekly. "We haven't heard from the MPAA, but that's my gut."

"There's one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what's going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both."

Snyder also recently told I MINUTEMEN that if the film ever is seen in theaters, there's a 10-minute intermission built-in. Zack Snyder's Justice League has a four hour run-time without the credits.

“It's 4 hours of picture and then the credits," Snyder revealed. "I think it does go over 4 hours by a few minutes but that's you know, 'cause of the titles, 'cause there's a lot of people that worked on the movie. If ever the movie is ever to be viewed in the cinema, we have a 10-minute intermission which is built into the movie. [It] has like a beautiful suite of music, so that adds an extra 10 minutes to the movie.”

Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max on March 18th.